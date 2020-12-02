Rosario Dawson Reportedly Signed On For 3 Star Wars Movies

Disney’s handling of the Star Wars franchise has come under intense scrutiny from fans, which is a far cry from just five years ago when The Force Awakens was released to widespread enthusiasm and destroyed all sorts of records on the way to becoming the first movie in history that wasn’t directed by James Cameron to reach $2 billion at the box office.

Rogue One arrived a year later to similar acclaim and added a further billion dollars into the coffers, and for a while at least, it looked as though Star Wars was back and bigger than ever before. However, the wheels started to come off shortly after, with both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker splitting opinion down the middle as each posted a drastic fall in earnings, while Solo bombed hard.

Lucasfilm Reveals Ahsoka Tano's New Live-Action Look In The Mandalorian 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Since the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, the studio look to be taking a break from the big screen and focusing all of their attention on Disney Plus, where The Mandalorian has been riding a wave of critical acclaim and finding much love from viewers. The second season has been excellent so far, and Rosario Dawson’s debut as Ahsoka Tano in “The Jedi” made it pretty clear that she’s got a major part to play going forward, and not only on the small screen.

Insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that the actress has signed on for three feature films, in addition to a recurring role on the Mouse House’s streaming service. Coincidentally, there are currently three Star Wars movies in development. One’s being spearheaded by Kevin Feige, another’s in the hands of Taika Waititi and the third is being worked on by the relatively unknown duo of J.D. Dillard and Matt Owens. Release dates are already staked out for a trio of new blockbusters in December of 2023, 2025 and 2027, so if Dawson has really inked a three-picture deal, you’d expect her to show up in at least one of them.