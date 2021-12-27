As 2021 comes to an end, moviegoers worldwide can reflect on some of the most influential and commercially successful films of the year. Rotten Tomatoes, the leading review-aggregation website for film and television, provides reliable and honest feedback on all the latest releases.

In keeping with tradition, Rotten Tomatoes has revealed its 2021 awards leaderboard — predicting the standout contenders for the upcoming Oscars ceremony in March 2022. Rotten Tomatoes has advised audience members to bookmark this page and keep visiting for updates to track the current rankings.

As it stands, The Power of the Dog, a western drama directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, takes the lead with a whopping 68 predicted wins from various awards ceremonies. When it was released in November, The Power of the Dog received seven nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, as well as ten nominations at the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards — including Best Picture.

Close behind, the science fiction spectacle, Dune, has so far snatched a predicted 21 wins at various recognition ceremonies. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring an ensemble cast spearheaded by Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac, Dune was selected by the National Board of Review as one of the 10 best films of 2021. Additionally, less than a week after its initial release, Dune: Part Two was confirmed for release in 2023.

Licorice Pizza, a coming-of-age comedy-drama, has been projected 17 wins overall. It sets itself apart from the others as a dark horse contender. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn and Tom Waits, Licorice Pizza has already received three award nominations from the National Board of Review, including Best Film. Furthermore, Licorice Pizza received four nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, along with eight nominations at the 27th Critics’ Choice Awards, including Best Picture.

Flee (2021), Drive My Car (2021), Spencer (2021) and West Side Story (2021) are just a few of the many in-the-running contenders.