Dwayne Johnson May Cameo In Rumored Man Of Steel Sequel

While we know that we’ll see Henry Cavill suit back up as the Man of Steel at some point, his future in the DCEU is still hazy. Though he’s likely to return to the role after reshoots for the Snyder Cut of Justice League have wrapped up, his continued involvement with the franchise might be strictly limited to cameos, and these guest appearances could be a part of Aquaman 2 or Shazam! 2. But fans are still rallying to support Cavill’s return for a rumored sequel to Man of Steel and they just might get their wish.

According to the Lords of the Long Box YouTube channel, AT&T, the parent company of Warner Brothers, is growing more interested in developing the Superman follow-up. This is a direct result of the hype that the Snyder Cut is generating, which could be the momentum the DCEU needs to successfully rebuild its cinematic world.

Furthermore, Dwayne Johnson, who plays Black Adam in the franchise, is also expected to have a cameo in MoS 2 if it gets off the ground. Lords of the Long Box notes that most of these decisions are reliant on the performance of the Snyder Cut of Justice League, which certainly makes sense, but apparently, AT&T is fairly confident that it’ll live up to the lofty expectations.

“AT&T has strong faith in the Snyder Cut living up to the hype. The social media response from the fans has them thrilled about how they can expand the franchise.”

Regardless of whether or not these future plans come to fruition, we’ll certainly be seeing Cavill, The Rock and Zachary Levi in their most muscled incarnations. They’ve all been teasing their workouts for their roles as Superman, Black Adam, and Shazam respectively, and we can only hope that they’ll cross paths at some point in the future of the DCEU.

Tell us, though, are you still holding out hope for a Man of Steel sequel? Or should Cavill’s hero only appear via cameos as has been reported will be the case? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below.