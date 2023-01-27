Rumored ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Air Jordan 1’s appear online

It has been an excruciatingly long wait for the follow-up to what is arguably one of, if not the best Spider-Man films of all time. Mercifully, and nearly five long years later, we’re finally going to be seeing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in less than six months time.

With massively-hyped movies tends to come massively-hyped merch, and this rings true for Miles Morales’ return to the silver screen, with reputable sneaker enthusiast publication Nice Kicks offering a first look at a rumored pair of Nike x Spider-Man Air Jordan sneakers:

Upcoming Spider Man x Air Jordan 1 Highs 🕷️🕸️ pic.twitter.com/Nv8fXyE8Yj — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 26, 2023

Given that a similar collaborative effort between Marvel and Nike marked the release of the original Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it’s not too far-fetched to consider these images to be legitimate.

Folks familiar with the original Air Jordan styling will find the colorway of the Spidey-variant sneakers to be familiar, sporting the iconic red and white all over, albeit with some comic book flair, particularly the cartoonish pastel coloring around the ankle and the Air Jordan logo.

Nice Kicks reports the web-slinger-inspired sneakers will retail for $200 and release on May 20, 2023 — two weeks before the expected theatrical release of the Spider-Verse sequel.

As we count down the days to once again seeing Miles Morales go on another journey across the multiverse, someone recreated last month’s trailer entirely in LEGO, if that’s something of interest to help tide you over until then. Or you could just rewatch Into the Spider-Verse for the 50th time.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings its way into theaters on June 2, 2023.