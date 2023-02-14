‘Rust’ to resume shooting and film a documentary about Halyna Hutchins’ life at the same time

Amidst the lawsuits, controversy, and heartache — Rust will resume production this spring. Along with former crew, cast, and creatives, the film’s star, Alec Baldwin, will be returning, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Caught in the middle of an involuntary manslaughter charge, the continued inclusion of Baldwin is an eyebrow-raising development, to say the least.

The folks who’ve been attached to Rust since the start won’t be the only ones on set either, as the film has picked up some new crew members along the way. Cinematographer Bianca Cline, known best for Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and American Horror Story, will be taking over for the late Halyna Hutchins. A documentary surrounding Hutchins’ life and her work on Rust is also in production.

Created by director Rachel Mason and producer Julee Metz (who were friends of Hutchins’), this documentary sets out to be a tasteful look at the life and work of a budding filmmaker gone too son. With the full support form Halyna’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, who also is set to executive produce the film, the documentary will be shot alongside the finishing of Rust — an accompaniment to a singular cinematic tragedy.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be one of the former crew not making a return to shooting, as she was one of the figures responsible for mishandling a deadly weapon. That irresponsible behavior allegedly, per the same Hollywood Reporter coverage, extends beyond Gutierrez-Reed, with former crew filing lawsuit upon lawsuit regarding safety issues while shooting.

In a statement for Rust’s Joel Souza, the director expresses his creative visions while paying homage to his friend and collaborator. Eloquent, profound, and sincere — our only hope is that Souza can find a way to make a film worthy of being seen, entertaining, but more importantly, give us a platform to find closure.



“Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

Only time will tell whether Rust or the documentary about can do justice after the loss of the creative force that was Halyna Hutchins. As long as the filmmakers, cast, and crew meet the production with respect at every turn; at least there will be a chance, and that’s all anyone can ask for.