Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Casting Choices For MCU’s Fantastic Four

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot is in the very earliest stages of pre-production, with director Jon Watts set to dive headfirst into another comic book property once he finishes his duties on Spider-Man: No Way Home. Of course, that hasn’t stopped countless casting rumors from flying back and forth, with Ryan Reynolds and his Maximum Effort ad agency now putting forward an idea that’s so insane we kind of want to see it happen.

Having partnered up with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney to purchase Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC, Reynolds has floated the idea of the core cast behind the longest-running live-action sitcom in American television history suiting up and reporting for duty as Marvel’s First Family, as seen in the tweet down below.

Ryan has made a new friend. He gets super excited in the early part of friendships so he's shifted all #Deadpool3 resources to trying to make this #fantasticfour movie happen. Sorry @deadpoolmovie! pic.twitter.com/LqxrZ4IKZa — Maximum Effort (@MaximumEffort) May 1, 2021

As much as many fans refuse to see past John Krasinski and Emily Blunt when it comes to Reed Richards and Sue Storm, It’s Always Sunny‘s Mac and Dee would be more than suitable substitutes. Danny DeVito’s Frank Reynolds as Ben Grimm is an inspired touch, too, and Glenn Howerton’s very obviously malevolent and sociopathic Dennis as Doctor Doom is genius when you think about it.

The record-breaking fifteenth run of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is expected to start shooting over the coming months, and the show has already been renewed through to at least season 18. While we’re obviously not getting the dysfunctional gang as the MCU’s Fantastic Four, there are definitely worse concepts out there for a standalone installment of the series than turning Reynolds’ dream into a reality given the cult classic comedy’s penchant for veering into some seriously bizarre territory over the last sixteen years.