Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Might Be Teaming Up For New Action Movie

The only movie that Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have ever collaborated on is X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which is something that fans of both actors would love to see change one day. The two A-list stars and close friends have been engaged in a long-running social media feud for years now, and they simply can’t resist taking shots at each other any time the opportunity presents itself.

Reynolds even used the self-aware Deadpool franchise to continue making fun of both his involvement in Wolverine’s widely panned first solo outing and Jackman in general, while the idea of them co-starring in a Face/Off remake was trending a few months ago. It’ll never happen, of course, but you can’t deny it would be a fantastic thing to see.

For some reason, no studio has made any sort of public overtures towards the duo to try and unite them on the big screen, despite such a project virtually guaranteed to do big business at the box office based on both the popularity of their social media interactions and respective standing in the industry, with each man regarded as a box office draw in his own right.

However, insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Reynolds and Jackman are actively discussing a team-up in some sort of original action movie, and they’ve apparently had discussions with both Warner Bros. and Netflix. Of course, it feels like a no-brainer to make it happen at some point, but the former has a jam-packed schedule to power through over the next few years. Once he works his way through those dozen projects in development, though, it might end up happening and no matter what it turns out to be, you can be sure it’ll be a gigantic hit.