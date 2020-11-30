Ryan Reynolds Has Now Rescued His Mom From Hugh Jackman

The long-running feud between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds took a disturbing twist last week when it appeared that Reynolds’ mom Tammy had fallen into Jackman’s clutches. The revelation came during an ad for the latter’s Laughing Man Coffee Company featuring both talents. In it, the Wolverine actor said that the Deadpool star was “nobody’s friend” and confirmed it by showing a video of Reynolds’ mother agreeing with him.

The cherry on top was Ryan learning that Tammy has been hanging out at the Jackman residence, with the actor replying to the video on Twitter with a simple “let my mom go.” But would she even would want to go? After all, Hugh’s a famously entertaining and handsome guy and I bet he’s got a sweet house. If you’re a middle-aged woman looking for a place to be held captive during COVID-19, you could do much much worse.

Still, Jackman turning Reynolds’ mom to his side could not be allowed to stand and he’s now gotten her back. In a Twitter post shared the other day, he revealed:

Just want everyone to know Tammy is now home safe. Thank you all for your concern. pic.twitter.com/emwthHrngc — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 28, 2020

Who knows where this extremely fun “feud” is going to go next? Jackman has significantly upped the ante by dragging in Reynolds’ close family, though, so I’d expect him to respond in kind soon.

Of course, there isn’t any actual bad blood between the pair. After meeting on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, they became good friends and have harnessed their online jousting for comedy, to promote their respective companies and for a few solid causes. Most notably, they recently faced off in a charity fundraising showdown, with Jackman trying to get contributions to his Laughing Man Foundation (which assists coffee bean farmers in developing countries) and Reynolds raising money for the SickKids Foundation.

As for their big screen efforts, Jackman’s next movie Reminiscence is set to land in theaters on April 16th, 2021, and Ryan Reynolds can currently be heard in The Croods: A New Age, while Free Guy is coming next year and we should get some firm news on Deadpool 3 soon now that it has a new writing team.