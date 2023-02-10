Ryan Reynolds makes Disney sweat with unscripted ‘Deadpool 3’ announcement about Rob Delaney’s possible return

Ryan Reynolds is a man without fear, a man who isn’t afraid to push the boundaries, a man who can stare into the eye of the storm – aka Disney’s legal team – and laugh as the sweat drips down their proverbial forehead.

The 46-year-old actor did precisely that when he went off-script on social media and addressed the possible return of Rob Delaney as the fan-favorite character Peter in the upcoming MCU movie Deadpool 3.

I’m chuffed — a term I just learned (way different from chafed) to chat with @Robdelaney at @JFL_London. Especially after our six-hour bike tour. Tickets at https://t.co/RiXZazeW74 pic.twitter.com/ExxR3DGHXP — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 10, 2023

“Everywhere you look on your social feed, the internet wants to know one thing: will Peter be in Deadpool 3?” said Reynolds, who single-handledly announced the arrival of Deadpool 3 five months prior while also secretly slipping in the return of Hugh Jackman as the X-Men character Wolverine (The man has no fear, we tell you.)

But, of course, this is Reynolds we’re talking about — he loves to play by his own rules. Meaning, just when it looked as though he might actually confirm Delaney’s return in Deadpool 3, he pivoted away to another matter entirely, saving the House of Mouse from falling into a puddle of its own sweat.

The real announcement is that Delaney will moderate the Maximum Effort session at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in London on Saturday, March 4. Maximum Effort is the film production company co-founded by Reynolds and George Dewey.

“I can officially announce that I can’t deny that I can confirm Rob Delaney will moderate our Maximum Effort session at the London Just for Laughs Festival.”

Reynold’s lack of a Deadpool 3 announcement is par for the course for how things are going so far for the film. Aside from its release date on Nov. 8, 2024, the finer details have been kept under lock and key, including even how Hugh Jackman’s previously deceased Wolverine character will fit into the equation.

For now, all we know is Deadpool 3 is happening, it will be the first film of the MCU’s Phase Six, and it will be the first movie to see Reynold’s Wade Wilson and Jackman’s Logan officially part of the MCU following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019.

Everything else — including Peter’s possible return — is, as they say, up in the air. Thanks for nothing, Ryan Reynolds. Stay tuned…