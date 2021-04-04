Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Brad Pitt To Cameo In Deadpool 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has relied almost entirely on cameos from in-universe characters, and only on very few occasions have any recognizable names turned up for a surprise appearance that isn’t tied to the franchise’s overarching narrative in some fashion. The most notable is probably David Hasselhoff showing up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, although Elon Musk was briefly seen in Iron Man 2.

For the most part, secret MCU cameos tend to involve famous actors buried under makeup for a quick gag, with Thor: Ragnarok‘s trio of Matt Damon, Liam Hemsworth and Sam Neill instantly coming to mind, who’ll be back in Love and Thunder, while Melissa McCarthy is also along for the ride this time. However, the impending introduction of Deadpool could change all of that, after the Merc with a Mouth’s Fox movies were packed with references to the real world and guest spots from A-listers.

Across the course of the duology we saw creator Rob Liefeld, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, archive footage of Hugh Jackman, Matt Damon, Alan Tudyk, Terry Crews, Lewis Tan, Bill Skarsgard, Rob Delaney and, of course, Brad Pitt, who was glimpsed for a brief second as the unfortunate Vanisher.

Insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Ryan Reynolds wants Pitt to cameo in Deadpool 3 as well, although that’s all the tipster gives us to work with. Having already shocked audiences once by appearing in the second film, running the same gag again wouldn’t work quite the same way, but given Wade Wilson’s irreverent self-awareness and the lack of specifics we have on the project, it would be foolish to definitively rule anything out considering the character’s persona, history and status as the MCU’s hottest upcoming debutant.