Ryan Reynolds Has Reportedly Passed On Joining The DCEU Due To Green Lantern

The DCEU as we know it exists because of Green Lantern, with the embarrassing critical and box office failure of the movie resulting in a shift in strategy from DC and Warner Bros., who decided to turn their attention to building a shared cinematic universe similar to their counterparts over at Marvel Studios, instead of launching a series of solo movies with no connection to each other.

Of course, star Ryan Reynolds has never shied away from the fact that Green Lantern marked one of the worst entries on his entire filmography, and has poked fun at the movie repeatedly over the years, as recently as yesterday in a Coronavirus message for his fans that doubled as a St. Patrick’s Day greeting. And if it weren’t for his love of Deadpool and the decade he spent trying to get the Merc with a Mouth’s solo franchise off the ground, the whole experience may have put him off starring in comic book blockbusters for good.

Even Hugh Jackman has trolled Reynolds for Green Lantern as part of the long-running online war between the two, and it seems unlikely that the Canadian actor would ever suit up under the DC banner again. In fact, according to our sources – the same ones who told us Transformers is being rebooted and a Beauty and the Beast spinoff for Gaston is in the works, both of which are now confirmed – that’s exactly the case.

We reported the other week that the studio wanted him to join the DCEU as Booster Gold, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who also told us Han was returning for Fast & Furious 9 – that while an offer was made, Reynolds almost immediately turned it down based on his experience of working for DC on Green Lantern. Not to mention that having recently just taken Deadpool over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as his outside interests in the cellphone and gin business, you can understand why one of the biggest movie stars in the world wouldn’t be keen on the idea of tying themselves down to another franchise for years. Especially when his last DC flick turned out to be one of the most notorious box office bombs in history.