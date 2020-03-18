Ryan Reynolds Makes Fun Of Green Lantern With Coronavirus Message For Fans

As most people are probably aware, Ryan Reynolds isn’t above poking fun at himself, and Green Lantern has frequently been one of his top targets. The much-maligned CGI costume was the victim of a joke in the first Deadpool, and both Reynolds and Free Guy co-star Taika Waititi recently chose to pretend that the movie never existed.

The actor’s brief stint as Hal Jordan has also been used in the ongoing war between the Canadian star and his friend/arch-enemy Hugh Jackman, and the $200 million box office disaster is essentially the template on how not to make a big budget comic book movie, with Martin Campbell’s misfiring CGI extravaganza directly leading to Warner Bros. and DC canning the idea of solo franchises and instead deciding to focus on an interconnected universe like Marvel Studios. And despite the inconsistent early years, the DCEU is still going strong and is now eight movies deep, with another seven slated to hit theaters between now and the end of 2022.

Reynolds has also proven to be something of a humanitarian, and recently donated $1 million in an effort to combat the ongoing and escalating Coronavirus pandemic, obviously calling out Jackman yet again for good measure. And now, the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken to social media with a message to encourage fans to remember to wash their hands while taking another shot at Green Lantern and also wishing everyone a happy St. Patrick’s Day.

Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun At Green Lantern With Coronavirus Message For Fans

Green Lantern was released almost a decade ago and yet Ryan Reynolds still can’t resist making fun of the notorious bomb. Along with the upcoming HBO Max series, a big screen reboot has been in the works for some time now, and with the actor keeping the movie’s failure in the public eye for so long, whoever tackles the next film featuring the Corps is definitely going to have their work cut out for them to avoid comparisons.