Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Spider-Man On MCU’s X-Force Team

The interactions between Spider-Man and Deadpool have been a highlight of Marvel Comics for decades, and there’s plenty of money to be made in translating their dysfunctional dynamic to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Holland and Ryan Reynolds are both hugely popular, charming and charismatic stars with an innate sense of comic timing, so when the web-slinger and Merc with a Mouth do eventually cross paths it’s sure to be a joy to behold. Before looking too far into the future, though, let’s just hope that Deadpool 3 comes together without any problems given that Reynolds is one of the busiest names in the business with a jam-packed schedule for the foreseeable future.

We recently heard from our sources that X-Force was potentially being resurrected as part of the MCU to utilize both Wade Wilson and the rest of his mutant brethren, and we’ve now been informed by those same folks – who also allowed us to reveal War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus show long before Armor Wars was announced – that Holland’s Spider-Man could swing by the spinoff as well.

Obviously, Spider-Man isn’t a mutant and never has been, but he has fought alongside X-Force on multiple occasions in the pages of many comic book runs. There’s enough mileage in the idea of a Spidey/Deadpool buddy comedy as it is, but having them frequently team up across the MCU’s various sequels, standalone stories and spinoffs would be solid way to continue leveraging the popularity of both characters.

Admittedly, this won’t be happening for a while yet given that Deadpool 3 is crawling through development and Holland’s contract expires after December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it’s something that’s being considered behind the scenes.