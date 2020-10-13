Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants A Spinoff For His Hobbs & Shaw Character

Whether the tenth installment in the main saga ends up drawing the story to a close as claimed or not, the Fast and Furious franchise will continue long after Dominic Toretto and his extended family have ridden off into the sunset for the final time. The franchise’s first spinoff raked in over $750 million at the box office, and a Hobbs & Shaw sequel is already in development, so there’s plenty of gas left in the tank.

Vin Diesel also assures us that the female-driven spinoff is very much on the agenda, while Gal Gadot’s Gisele and Sung Kang’s Han have both been rumored to be getting a solo movie, too. Furthermore, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Han would be returning and that the franchise is heading to space, both of which were correct – that Ryan Reynolds is interested in headlining a Fast and Furious movie of his own.

According to our intel, Reynolds had a great time shooting his brief cameo as CIA agent Victor Locke and would love to come back for more. The increasingly busy actor is already widely expected to play a much larger role in the Hobbs & Shaw sequel alongside fellow guest star Kevin Hart, and now he wants to develop a spinoff dedicated to his character.

Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson are famously good friends, of course, and are currently working together on Netflix’s mega budget blockbuster Red Notice, so Universal must be keenly aware of the box office potential that would come with reuniting the duo in a Fast and Furious movie. The 43 year-old just added his fourteenth in-development project to an already stacked slate, but with the Hobbs & Shaw follow-up not due for a while yet, there’s still plenty of time for some sort of spinoff for agent Locke to come together.