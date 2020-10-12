Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants Tom Holland To Co-Star In Deadpool Movies

As Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield prepare to potentially rejoin the Spider-Man franchise, the MCU’s current version of Peter Parker may be set to premiere in a different superhero series altogether. According to our sources – the same ones who told us Netflix is developing a Witcher prequel and that Thor: Love and Thunder will be adapting Jane’s cancer storyline, both of which are confirmed now – Ryan Reynolds reportedly wants Tom Holland as his partner in future Deadpool movies.

Though it’s obvious that the popular web-slinger could never be anyone’s actual sidekick, given how big of a character he is himself, the 43-year-old star is hoping studio execs will allow the New York City high schooler to serve as Wade Wilson’s main go-to partner and team-up buddy for at least a couple of the Merc’s solo outings. It’s unclear how many films he would appear in, but we’re told that Reynolds is eager to work with the young actor and wants him to feature in a number of the Deadpool movies.

If this bromance actually ends up happening, it’ll be interesting to see how the two characters play off each other. There’s no doubt that the relationship will be much different than the father-son bond Parker had with Tony Stark, though. After all, it’s hard to imagine the crude, trash talking Wilson being a dad to anyone, let alone someone who’s not even that much younger than him.

It also remains to be seen how Spidey will react to his new friend constantly picking on Captain Marvel, as we’ve heard he’ll do, since he’s expected to have a crush on her in Phase Four. There are certainly a lot of questions that would arise if these two opposite personalities join forces, but there’s no doubt it’d be a ton of fun watching them play off one another.

Tell us, though, do you have any interest in seeing Deadpool and Spider-Man become buddies in the MCU, or would you much rather they stick to their respective franchises? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think!