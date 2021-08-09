Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Wants In On Thor: Love And Thunder Reshoots

Taika Waititi’s Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder may have called it a wrap on principal photography at the beginning of June, but any project of this scale has reshoots built into the schedule, and Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo outing as the Odinson is currently in the midst of pickups to capture the remaining footage before the lenghty post-production process gets into full swing.

It was these reshoots that gave us our first look at Christian Bale in costume as villain Gorr the God Butcher, something the Love and Thunder team managed to keep under wraps for the entirety of the initial four-months of filming. It’s hardly an accurate representation of how Bale will look onscreen next summer, but fans were nonetheless obsessing over the grainy snaps online.

Love and Thunder is already stacked between the core Thor cast, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Bale’s villain, Russell Crowe’s Zeus, a returning Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster and Melissa McCarthy joining the Asgardian troupe of actors alongside Sam Neill, Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth, not to mention continued talk of Loki and Heimdall, but we’re hearing there might just be another major addition late in the day.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us the Guardians were dropping by for a role long before Vin Diesel made it public – Ryan Reynolds is reportedly keen on making a quick Deadpool cameo during the reshoots, which probably wouldn’t amount to much more than a nod and wink to the multiverse, or perhaps a post-credits stinger. Having made his official debut in a Free Guy trailer breakdown, maybe now is the time for the Merc with a Mouth to make an increasingly large impact on the MCU.