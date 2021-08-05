Ryan Reynolds Says He’s Open To Deadpool Appearing In MCU Team-Up Project

Deadpool is coming to the MCU, we just don’t know how. Ryan Reynolds is set to be the only star of Fox’s X-Men universe to make the jump over to the Marvel Studios franchise, with Deadpool 3 in the works. There’s so much potential beyond that for the Merc with the Mouth to fit into the MCU, though, with the idea of him rubbing shoulders with the Avengers obviously an enticing prospect for fans.

But what does Reynolds himself think of the option to feature Wade Wilson in the next Avengers: Endgame-style crossover epic? While speaking to ComicBook.com to promote his new movie Free Guy, the Canadian star was asked whether he wants to see more solo adventures for DP in the MCU or if he’d be open to making his franchise debut in a team-up flick. Reynolds revealed that he’s willing to do either, as long as everyone’s on the same page that the character needs to be as wild as possible.

“I think both are pretty warranted. I think you’re always gonna zig when everybody’s expecting you to zag when it comes to that character. As long as Disney’s open to doing some pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses of Deadpool then I dig it, man. I think it’s all great.”

Wade Kills The MCU In Awesome Deadpool 3 Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There has been some talk of Reynolds clashing with Disney behind the scenes as he fights to retain Wade’s rougher edges. Having said, the studio is willing to give Deadpool 3 an R-rating, making it the first MCU film to get one, so that does suggest Disney’s aware the right thing to do is to retain what worked about him so well from Fox’s productions. So hopefully they’ll agree with Reynolds’ position that DP needs to stay unpredictable.

It feels inevitable that Deadpool will appear in a team-up movie, though – it’s just a question whether that’s sooner or later. Could he turn up for a cameo in something as close as, say, next March’s Doctor Strange 2 or will we have to wait until Avengers 5 eventually gets here for that? Who’s to say. As things stand, Deadpool 3 isn’t expected to start shooting until late 2022, so it could be a while until the Merc makes his mark on the MCU.