Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Trying To Patch Things Up With Disney Now

Ever since Deadpool 3 was announced to be in active development at Marvel Studios, with the Molyneux sisters on board to pen the script, the Merc with a Mouth’s next standalone film has been the subject of a whole heap of rumors and much speculation. But as of yet, we really don’t know a lot about it.

What we can say with absolute certainty, however, is that it’ll be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated effort and act as official canon, and it’s not going to shoot until 2022 at the earliest, but that’s really it. Everything else remains in the realm of unconfirmed intel for now, and will stay that way for some time.

However, that hasn’t stopped insider Daniel Richtman from regularly reporting on behind the scenes discontent, with Kevin Feige apparently acting as mediator between Ryan Reynolds and Disney. The latest from the insider is that the star is now trying to patch things up with the Mouse House, mostly in an effort to keep things smooth between them for future projects.

Over on his Patreon account, here’s what Richtman had to share in regards to his latest update on the situation:

“RR trying to patch things up with Disney now, mostly for future projects bc DP 3 is under Marvel’s supervision.”

While that statement’s certainly a bit vague, it would seem to indicate that things are still progressing nicely on Deadpool 3, as Marvel Studios isn’t the one that the star has a problem with, and instead he’s working on mending his relationship with the Mouse House so that they can collaborate on non-MCU projects. Or at least, that’s our reading of this latest scoop from the insider.

Tell us, though, are you excited about seeing Ryan Reynolds return as the Merc with a Mouth in Deadpool 3? Take to the comments section down below and share your thoughts.