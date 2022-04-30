Sam Raimi marvels at the complexity of ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Sam Raimi says it's "probably the most complex movie I’ve ever had anything to do with." - which could mean big things for its MCU impact.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi has expressed his awe at the scope and nuances that the film is set to deliver.

“It’s a really complex movie,” said Raimi, who took over the project after former director Scott Derrickson left the role amid creative differences.

It’s probably the most complex movie I’ve ever had anything to do with. Not just dealing with one character, or even five characters, but multiversal versions of those characters — and each one has a storyline.

This isn’t Raimi’s first time helming a comic book adaptation, having directed the original Spider-Man trilogy of films that starred Tobey Maguire in the title role, but his observations are far from unfounded. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be one of Marvel Studios’ biggest films yet, and will surely be a catalyst in the narrative direction that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going towards.

Featuring an ensemble of heroes such as Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), the film will feature the titular sorcerer venturing deep into the multiverse to combat a brand new threat.

The multiverse concept was first introduced in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which featured characters from Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy, and The Amazing Spider-Man series of films as well. It appears the upcoming Doctor Strange film is set to take this idea and crack its possibilities wide open, further evidenced by the presence of Patrick Stewart, who many believe will be reprising his role as Professor X from Sony’s X-Men series of films.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on May 6 later this year.