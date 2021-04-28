Sam’s Suit Will Reportedly Get An Upgrade For Captain America 4

Like many major plot points to have come before it, the big reveal of Sam Wilson’s Captain America costume for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s finale was spoiled long ago by the tie-in merchandise. It’s a regular phenomenon for Hollywood’s biggest projects to contend with as toy lines continually give the game away months ahead of time, something Godzilla vs. Kong experienced on regular basis last year when it was being shuffled around the release calendar with reckless abandon.

Of course, not everyone follows the ins and outs of every big name movie or TV show in development, so it still would have been a complete surprise for a large number of viewers when Sam finally burst onto the screen kitted out in his fancy new duds. In terms of the overall design, it’s easily one of the most comic-accurate superhero suits we’ve seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date, but we’re hearing it could already be in line for a shakeup.

Sam Wilson's Captain America Gets His Own Falcon And The Winter Soldier Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel – which comes to us from the same sources who told us the movie was in the works long before it was announced last week – Captain America 4 will see the title hero get a slight redesign and upgrade in regards to his costume. Obviously, Sam’s current duds have only been in use for one episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but by the time his standalone feature film arrives, we’ll be about due for an all-new line of merch.

As cynical as it sounds, every superhero gets a fresh costume each time we see them to keep those tie-in profits rolling in, but Captain America‘s next suit probably won’t deviate too far away from the template that only debuted last Friday, and the change will likely be just subtle enough to spike toy sales.