Scarlet Witch Reportedly Joining Another Superhero Team In MCU

Having been a key member of the Avengers since Age of Ultron‘s third act, the events of WandaVision made it pretty clear that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch doesn’t need Earth’s Mightiest Heroes anymore, when she’s more than capable of destroying everyone and everything on the planet thanks to the manifestation of her true and almost unbridled power.

However, there’s been a lot of talk that she might end up joining another superhero team, one more in keeping with her comic book origins. Naturally, Wanda has been theorized as a potential bridge to bring the X-Men into mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, but the storytelling progression to get to that point was a lot more straightforward prior to the events of her Disney Plus series.

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That being said, a new rumor claims that Scarlet Witch will end up teaming up with another ragtag group of antiheroes anyway when the Midnight Sons make their grand debut in the franchise. As per the report, the fan favorite team are set to be the subjects of their own movie, and the lineup will see Wanda fighting side by side with Doctor Strange, Moon Knight, Blade, Hannibal King, Hellstrom and Ghost Rider.

Of course, there are a lot of pieces that need to either be moved around or debuted in the first place before that can happen seeing as Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange are the only two of the seven that are actually part of the mythology at this point, but Midnight Sons is something we’ve regularly heard being named as a potential future project over the years, and it at least fits Marvel Studios’ rampant desire to establish as many teams as possible to join the likes of the New Avengers, Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four, Eternals and Guardians of the Galaxy.