Scarlett Johansson To Return After Black Widow For Another MCU Prequel

When Black Widow was first announced, fans were thrilled that Marvel were finally giving Scarlett Johansson her own vehicle. But after Avengers: Endgame came out and featured the death of Natasha Romanoff, we realized that the solo movie – a prequel set prior to Avengers: Infinity War – was more of a last hurrah for the heroine in the MCU than anything else.

It’s important to note, though, that this hasn’t ever been confirmed to be the last time we’ll see Johansson in the franchise. In fact, We Got This Covered is hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow and that Tom Welling was returning for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” – that Marvel Studios has plans to bring Natasha back later down the line. Our sources don’t yet know how this will unfold, but they’ve insisted that ScarJo isn’t done in the MCU yet.

As we told you yesterday, the studio has plans to resurrect her at some point in the main timeline, but before that, she’ll apparently return in another prequel movie, set prior to her fate on Vormir in Endgame. As 2020’s line-up shows, with The Eternals following Black Widow next year, MCU films won’t necessarily all be set in the present-day from now on. Given how savvy Marvel audiences have become, the studio seems to feel more free to place their movies wherever they like on the timeline.

First Black Widow Poster Reveals Nat's New Costume 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This is something that allows them to now bring back dead characters whenever they want if the actors are available. For instance, Robert Downey Jr. is known to be making a comeback as Tony Stark in Black Widow, which is again possible because of its prequel status. Our sources also say this might not be the last time we see Iron Man, either, as he could return in voiceover form in an Ironheart TV series as well.

Black Widow is currently undergoing reshoots, with set photos revealing another familiar character who’s dropping by, too. We’ll hopefully get our first trailer before the year is out, but if not, expect it in early 2020 ahead of its May premiere.