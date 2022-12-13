Scott and Cassie quest through the Quantum Realm in new look at ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

The first Marvel movie to come our way in 2023, kicking off the MCU’s shiny new Phase Five in the process, is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which promises to easily be the most universally significant of the Ant-Man trilogy – what with Jonathan Majors being properly introduced as Kang the Conqueror and everything. Not that the threequel is going to forget its roots, though, as the familial bond between Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and his daughter Cassie is set to remain the movie’s emotional foothold.

And that’s something that’s showcased in this fresh look at director Peyton Reed’s film. The image, as revealed by Total Film Magazine (via GamesRadar), features the astonishing shrinking hero and Cassie (now played by Detective Pikachu‘s Kathryn Newton, remember) apparently observing something eye-grabbing while traipsing through the Quantum Realm.

A new image from ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA has been released.



While Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne is the one with her name in the title, it looks like Cassie might be the real number one heroine of this movie as Scott’s kid seems all set to ready come into her own in this one. It’s been all but confirmed, for instance, that she’ll finally become a superhero herself, as per her status as a member of the Young Avengers in the comics. When’s Kevin Feige going to go ahead and officially announce that project’s coming already?

However, whether the assembled Ant-Man family is going to be enough to defeat Kang, at least temporarily, is the big question we all have going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Co-starring Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, with Bill Murray in a cameo role, make sure to catch the MCU’s littlest hero on the big screen once more on Feb. 17, 2023.