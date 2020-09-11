Scream 5 Rounds Out Its Cast And Adds Another Returning Star

Following the fan-pleasing news that Neve Campbell is officially back as Sidney Prescott, Scream 5 has now rounded out its cast with five new additions and one more returning star. But no, it’s not Hayden Panettiere.

As per Deadline, Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers) and Kyle Gallner (Smallville) have joined the cast of Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures’ upcoming rebootquel of the meta-horror franchise. As with the rest of the newcomers – Marissa Barrera, Jenny Ortega and Jack Quaid – their roles have yet to be revealed.

In addition to these five, Marley Shelton is also set to reprise her character from Scream 4. Shelton played Deputy Judy Hicks, Dewey’s second-in-command and a potential Ghostface suspect in the fourth film. In the end, she turned out to be an ally, but in the Scream universe, you can’t really trust anyone. As such, this time she might not be so innocent.

It seems like the cast list for Scream 5 is now complete, which may mean Panettiere won’t be returning as Kirby, after all, despite the actress hinting she was interested and David Arquette saying he wants her on board. Of course, this announcement may still be on the way, or else she has a surprise cameo in the film that they’re keeping under wraps.

As confirmed along with the Campbell news, Scream 5 will return to the town of Woodsboro, the setting of the original movie and the first bout of Ghostface killings. Though Sidney will be back, it’s believed that Barrera is the protagonist of this new outing, and potentially future sequels, too.

Shooting begins soon in Wilmington, North Carolina and though it was originally set for 2021, Scream 5 is now due to hit cinemas worldwide on January 14th, 2022.