‘Scream 6’ star says it’ll be the goriest and most violent one yet

2022’s Scream unequivocally breathed life back into the classic slasher franchise by bringing back a handful of familiar veterans while paying homage to the violence and gore of Wes Craven’s mind-blowing original. And now, with Scream 6 officially confirmed, franchise newcomer Jenna Ortega — who portrayed protagonist Tara Carpenter in the fifth film — has promised that the sixth film will unapologetically up the ante on the violence scale.

While speaking with ET on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet, Ortega revealed that she had read a portion of the official script already, promising that this upcoming version of Ghostface is the scariest yet and will provide some unimaginable gore.

Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating. I just read part of the script, and it just gets more and more gory. I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we’ve ever seen, which I think will really be fun to shoot.

On the heels of Scream 6 receiving its official release date, folks are already speculating who could be the cold-hearted perpetrator donning the Ghostface persona this time. And with franchise veterans Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox in the mix — along with the much-anticipated return of Hayden Panettiere — it remains up in the air just who will be pulling the diabolical strings in the sixth movie.

While the overabundance of violence in Scream 5 seems impossible to top, Ortega’s words are enough to keep fans intrigued and itching to see what kind of bloody antics Ghostface will bring us next.

Scream 6 is scheduled for release on March 31, 2023.