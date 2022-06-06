Home / movies

‘Scream 6’ star says it’ll be the goriest and most violent one yet

scream
Image via Paramount Pictures Studios

2022’s Scream unequivocally breathed life back into the classic slasher franchise by bringing back a handful of familiar veterans while paying homage to the violence and gore of Wes Craven’s mind-blowing original. And now, with Scream 6 officially confirmed, franchise newcomer Jenna Ortega — who portrayed protagonist Tara Carpenter in the fifth film — has promised that the sixth film will unapologetically up the ante on the violence scale.

While speaking with ET on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet, Ortega revealed that she had read a portion of the official script already, promising that this upcoming version of Ghostface is the scariest yet and will provide some unimaginable gore.

Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating. I just read part of the script, and it just gets more and more gory. I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we’ve ever seen, which I think will really be fun to shoot.

On the heels of Scream 6 receiving its official release date, folks are already speculating who could be the cold-hearted perpetrator donning the Ghostface persona this time. And with franchise veterans Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox in the mix — along with the much-anticipated return of Hayden Panettiere — it remains up in the air just who will be pulling the diabolical strings in the sixth movie.

While the overabundance of violence in Scream 5 seems impossible to top, Ortega’s words are enough to keep fans intrigued and itching to see what kind of bloody antics Ghostface will bring us next.

Scream 6 is scheduled for release on March 31, 2023.