‘Scream 6’ gets a release date

After recently receiving the green light, Scream 6 has officially been awarded a much-anticipated cinematic release date. This January’s Scream exploded at the box-office, earning more than $100 million globally while garnering an abundance of positive reviews. And now it looks as though the greenlit Scream 6 will happily ride the wave of success as a much-anticipated sequel to the favored requel.

As per Deadline, the upcoming installment in the legendary horror franchise is set for a release date of March 31, 2023. The film will see the same creative team behind Scream (2022) return, which includes Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick as co-writers for the script, Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, William Sherak as producers, with Kevin Williamson and Chad Villella as executive producers.

From what we know so far, several stars from the fifth installment have expressed a strong interest in returning for a sixth film, including franchise veterans Courtney Cox, who claimed that filming could begin very soon, and Neve Campbell, who confirmed that she has already been approached to return. Unfortunately, we know David Arquette’s Dewey Riley won’t be returning, and we’re still not over his tragic demise.

Other than this, no other cast members have been confirmed, although Spencer star Kristen Stewart recently expressed a desire to join the slasher extravaganza. It will certainly be interesting to see which direction the creative team decides to take the story, but we know one thing for sure, Ghostface will be back with a vengeance when Scream 6 releases on March 31, 2023.