The release of Scream, the latest film in the beloved franchise, is imminent and, as fans prepare to experience its slasher mystery, director Matt Bettinelli-Oplin has one request.

In a post on social media, the director asked fans who see the film during its release week to look out for fellow fans and keep the secrets of the film to themselves.

“As opening day approaches, we’d like to ask you a small favor – please be kind to your fellow fans and keep spoilers to yourselves. The whole cast and crew worked so hard over the last two years to keep our many secrets, so that everyone can hopefully have the same kind of experience we did when we first fell in love with Scream – spoiler free.” Via Twitter

Scream is the fifth entry into the franchise and it appears to live up to the legacy that the series has built. According to those who saw the film at an early screening, it looks to be the greatest film in the franchise since the first.

One of the selling points also appears to be the many twists that will have you guessing the whole way through, making Bettinelli-Oplin’s plea to those who see it in release week all the more important.

Like all movies, it doesn’t seem likely that all fans will adhere to this request so if you are worried about being spoiled make sure you check the film out ASAP. Scream launches in theaters on Jan. 13.