Scream queen Catherine Corcoran reveals the genre that she’d like to tackle next

We’re in one of the greatest scream queen eras in history, with the world of cinema boasting a wealth of death-happy damsels including Jenna Ortega (X, Scream), Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho, The Menu), and Mia Goth (X, Pearl, Infinity Pool).

Also among this illustrious list is Catherine Corcoran, the talent behind the character of Dawn in Damien Leone’s Terrifier franchise, and who perhaps has the claim to the goriest turn of any scream queen after Art the Clown took a hacksaw to her suspended body.

Since then, Corcoran would go on to feature in the likes of 100 Acres of Hell, Beneath the Black Veil, and the upcoming Faceless After Dark, itself seeming to be heavily inspired by films like Terrifier, if the film’s IMDb page is anything to go by.

Despite her growing wealth of horror flicks, Corcoran stands at the ready to branch out in terms of genre and IP. In our own interview with the actress, she was all too happy to let us know that delving into the fantasy genre was at the top of her list.

“I am a huge fantasy nerd. I love Lord of the Rings, I’m such a loser. If someone was like, “Would you do the House of the Dragon spinoff?” I would be like, “Yes!”

She would go on to put her name forward for more action work as well, with her interests ranging from superhero flicks to future Mad Max entries.

“I’d love to do some more action things. I box and I’m pretty into fitness and do a lot of my own stunts, so maybe at some point, I’ll have an opportunity to work in some superhero realm. If they did another Mad Max film, that would be sick.”

And she rounded it off with a quick plug of her Shakespeare hopes.

“There’s an unfulfilled urge in me. I love fantasy and period pieces, I would love to do a Shakespeare thing.”

Suffice to say, Corcoran is ready for anything, whether that’s Tolkien, Mad Max, or Titus Andronicus, and we eagerly await whatever manifests for her next.