‘Scream VI’ runtime promises the slasher sequel will uphold the Ghostface saga’s oldest tradition

Scream VI is now a little over two months from slashing its way into cinemas, and hype for the horror sequel is at an all-time high following the first-look trailer that arrived for it back in December. That teaser indicated that the new chapter in the Ghostface saga would freshen things up by seeing the most meta killer in the genre take Manhattan, what with the film switching locales from Woodsboro to New York City.

The newly revealed runtime, however, promises that the sixth Scream will continue with tradition in another key way that will no doubt please fans. Paramount Pictures’ Australian/New Zealand site (via Critical Overlord on Twitter) seems to have spilled the beans (not blood) on the movie’s runtime early, listing director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s second effort as clocking in at 118 minutes in total. That 1 hour, 58-minute length appears to confirm Scream VI won’t break away from what’s always worked for the franchise.

Image via Paramount Pictures

You see, every entry in the saga to date has been around 2 hours in length. Specifically, both Scream ’96 and Scream 4 are 111 minutes, with Scream ’22 coming in a shade longer at 114 minutes. Scream 3 sports a 117 runtime with Scream 2 still standing as the longest film in the series to date, courtesy of its nice, round 120-minute theatrical cut. As super fans of the original quartet, it’s no surprise that the Radio Silence filmmakers are sticking closely to the rule their forebear Wes Craven established before them.

Whether the contents of the movie measure up to what’s come before, though, we’ll have to wait a few more weeks to find out. Starring the likes of Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Courteney Cox, Scream VI might be your new favorite scary movie when it arrives in theaters on March 10.