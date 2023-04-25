‘Scream VI’ streaming release sparks outrage as some suddenly learn they can’t actually access the film

After having an absolute field day at the box office back in early March, Scream VI has now graduated from haunting moviegoers at local megaplexes to slashing its way into streaming watchlists over on Paramount Plus. But while thrill-seeking subscribers in the U.S. will be binge-watching the horror extravaganza all day, U.K. subscribers are extremely disappointed to learn that the movie won’t be released in their country until May 9.

After learning of this news, disgruntled Paramount subscribers from across the pond are now up in arms and unsatisfied with this decision. To make matters worse, Paramount didn’t actually specify that the franchise’s sixth chapter would only be available to subscribers in America. That being said, the majority of international subscribers expressed their disappointment across Twitter — and the backlash is simply pouring in at this point.

Of course, this certainly wouldn’t be the first time that a film was released on streaming in the States before the U.K. — and it likely won’t be the last. That being said, it also doesn’t strip away the disappointment and rage that subscribers of a particular platform feel once the realization settles in.

And while May 9 might seem incredibly far away to die-hard Scream fans that are waiting with bated breath to rewatch Ghostface’s antics, the truth is that the upcoming weeks are going to pass as fast as the snapping of fingers. Until then, horror fanatics should take this as an encouraging sign to go back and rewatch the entire franchise first.