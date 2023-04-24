A parade of positive Rotten Tomatoes scores insists the horror genre is embarking on a major Hollywood takeover

Over the last several years, it’s certainly been no secret that the ever-popular horror genre has remained consistent in regards to pumping out an assortment of eye-popping content that keeps moviegoers crawling back to megaplexes for more. And while movies within the spooktacular umbrella are typically well received amongst the fandom, a plethora of glaringly fantastic reviews have undoubtedly insisted that the horror catalog is deservedly snatching the spotlight from other genres.

Over on Twitter, user @SLASHERDANCE wasn’t shy in pointing out horror’s polarizing success over these last few months — where movies like M3GAN, Infinity Pool, Scream VI, and Evil Dead Rise were notably highlighted. With all four movies boasting a Certified Fresh label on Rotten Tomatoes, the OP playfully taunted the rest of Hollywood by questioning if any other genres were putting up numbers like this.

It goes without saying that this parade of successful horror movies is a major win for the horror genre. That being said, this truth is unequivocally a bad omen for cinematic commodities such as the MCU — which typically prides itself on being a massive “genre” that results in millions of dollars at the box office with each individual film release.

Nevertheless, the horror genre is swinging in full force and looking to make a major splash in the cinematic landscape. And considering writers and directors within the catalog have been working hard to achieve this goal for years, no-nonsense critics emphatically praising this new era of horror movies is a great first step towards a ladder of triumph.