Sebastian Stan Will Reportedly Be Co-Lead In Captain America 4

Maybe one day Sebastian Stan will get a solo Marvel Cinematic Universe movie/TV show of his own, but after a decade as part of the franchise, he’s now firmly established as one of its most popular and beloved supporting players. He’s got his character’s name into the title of two projects so far as well, but Captain America: The Winter Soldier and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were very much about the stars and stripes first and foremost.

Still, having finally completed his redemption arc, Bucky Barnes is in a much better place than we’ve ever seen him before, and his next appearances in the MCU will mark the first steps of his latest character arc. That being said, Avengers: Endgame saw Stan fulfill the seven-picture contract he signed with Marvel Studios for Captain America: The First Avenger, so he might need to agree to new terms before he returns to the big screen in the future.

It seems he’ll be back sooner than we think, though, as we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us the movie was happening long before it was announced last week – that the 38 year-old is set to take second billing behind Anthony Mackie in the fourth solo Captain America blockbuster, which would mark the next logical step for the bickering duo following the conclusion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

According to our intel, Stan will be co-lead of the pic and while his exact role in the story remains to be seen, you can be sure that he’ll have a solid arc as he continues to help out his buddy Sam Wilson on his journey as the MCU’s new star-spangled hero.