Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Trailer Includes Hidden Iron Man Scene

It is no secret that the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be heavy connected to the greater MCU. However, thanks to a clip from its latest trailer, we can see it will even have a direct like to an older MCU movie, namely the film that started it all, Iron Man.

Courtesy of The Direct, a clip from the Robert Downey Jr. starring film Iron Man was present within the latest trailer for Shang-Chi.

The trailer which features a soundtrack from Dj Snake, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian shows footage of Wenwu stood in front of a wall of screens (0:36) where one of them can clearly be seen to be showing the kidnapping footage of Tony Stark from during the first Iron Man film.

This won’t be the only thread tying the new Shang-Chi film to the Iron Man series, with the upcoming MCU addition to featuring The REAL Mandarin, a character that was imitated during Iron Man 3 and the one-shot where his true existence was confirmed.

With the new footage that is seen in the trailer, it may be the case that Shang-Chi was around back when the Ten Rings called the shot to capture Tony Stark during Iron Man, however, it isn’t clear if this event will hold significance in the film or if it will be mentioned at all.

Regardless, it is a cool easter egg for fans to see Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings connection to the origins of the MCU and there will surely be more easter eggs like this to find when the film drops in theatres later this week.