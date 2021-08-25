Shang-Chi Director Addresses Potential Captain Marvel Team-Up

Hollywood can feel like a small place sometimes, and given the countless stars, filmmakers and other creatives to have been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last thirteen years, you don’t exactly have to play Six Degrees of Separation to connect two talents from wildly opposite ends of the mythology.

Take Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for instance, which plucked Simu Liu from the world of television and handed him his first-ever major role in a feature film as the leading man of a mega budget comic book blockbuster. The overwhelming majority of the cast are all MCU debutants, but director Destin Daniel Cretton is more than familiar with one notable alumni in particular.

The 42 year-old had only helmed five features before Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and three of them starred Brie Larson. The Academy Award winning actress took top billing in drama Short Term 12 and biopic The Glass Castle, before lending support to Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan in true-life legal tale Just Mercy.

In a new interview, Cretton was asked about the possibility of reuniting with Larson for a fourth time now that they’re both part of the world’s most popular franchise, and he definitely sounds as though he’s on board with the idea.

“Sure, that’d be fun. Cool, I mean that sounds like a good pitch. You should shoot that up to Kevin Feige and see what he thinks.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the Captain Marvel side of the MCU don’t appear to have too much in common, but unexpected crossovers are often the best kind. Once the dust settles on the next stage of Phase Four following the release of The Marvels and Secret Invasion, a clear path to teaming up Liu and Larson may be there for all to see.