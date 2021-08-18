Shang-Chi Reportedly Features A Surprise Avenger

As we’ve come to expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the last thirteen years, 24 movies, and three TV shows to date, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has a couple of post-credits scenes. At this stage, it would be more of a shock if one of the franchise’s superhero blockbusters didn’t come packing a stinger right at the very end.

Kevin Feige recently teased that some of the characters from Destin Daniel Cretton’s martial arts fantasy epic would be making their returns sooner than you might think, so it looks as though Simu Liu’s title hero is being set up for a major role in Phase Four regardless of how his solo debut performs at the box office.

The MCU is packed with connective tissue, nods, and Easter Eggs with each passing installment, and we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Chris Evans had shot a cameo for Free Guy long before it was confirmed – that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings comes burdened with a surprise Avenger appearance.

According to our information, none other than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will show up for a guest spot, although the specifics of what her cameo entails haven’t been made clear as of yet. The Academy Award winner is currently shooting The Marvels in the United Kingdom, and nobody ever seems to have considered the possibility that a second installment that’s set to visit some insane worlds could be tied to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in some fashion. Based on what we’ve heard, it certainly appears to be, although how strongly? We’re not quite sure.