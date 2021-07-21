Shang-Chi Star May’ve Revealed Iron Fist In The MCU

As the rights to Netflix’s former comic book properties have reverted back to Marvel Studios, all of the principal Defenders have been linked with reprising their respective roles. Charlie Cox is expected to re-debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Jon Bernthal, Krysten Ritter and Mike Colter have all been touted for potential comebacks at one stage or another.

Throughout it all, Finn Jones’ name hasn’t come up once. Iron Fist is generally regarded as the weakest show in the Netflix lineup by some distance, so every time we hear rumors of the character being rebooted, it’s always with a new actor in the role. There’s been talk that sequels to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings mark the most likely destination, and one of the stars of the movie may have inadvertently hinted that it’s happening.

In a new interview, Michelle Yeoh teased her role in Destin Daniel Cretton’s martial arts superhero blockbuster, and it certainly sounds as though she’s talking about the mystical lost city of K’un-Lun.

“We are so happy that we are having our first Asian superhero. And not just superhero but superheroines around him as well, and I am a guardian of a mythical city. These young people come in and they have to learn how to protect history, and to protect not just this world but the worlds that are around us from the demons that are locked away. So it’s magic, it’s reality, so many things happening and it’s a lot of fun.”

The last trailer also showed a glimpse of Yeoh facing off with someone sporting Iron Fist’s signature colors of green and yellow, and knowing how the Marvel Cinematic Universe operates, there’s every chance that it’s far from being a coincidence.

Based on what we’ve seen and heard, Iron Fist could seamlessly fit into the pocket of the mythology established in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and we’ll be getting an answer in just over six weeks when the 25th installment in the franchise hits theaters. Iron Fist has plenty of potential to make a major impact on proceedings in the future, especially if Yeoh’s mysterious Jiang Nan does indeed end up laying the groundwork for his reintroduction.