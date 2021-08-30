Shang-Chi Star Reveals How He Trained To Become A Superhero

It takes a lot of work to become a superhero, especially when shirtless scenes appear to be contractual obligations. Any star to take on a major role as part of a comic book adaptation often spend months getting into the necessary physical and mental shape required to headline a massively expensive studio blockbuster.

For Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ leading man Simu Liu, that transition would have been made even harder by the fact that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 25th installment is his first major role in a high profile feature film, and just his third movie credit ever. That’s a lot of pressure, especially when the project parachutes a brand new character into the world’s most popular franchise, putting a ton of pressure on his shoulders.

According to the enthusiastic reviews greeting Destin Daniel Cretton’s martial arts fantasy actioner, Liu has knocked it out of the park. In a new video that you can check out below, the 32 year-old both shows and tells the rigorous lengths he went to in order to ensure that he delivered the best possible version of Shang-Chi.

It’s a shame that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is tracking for an MCU-low opening weekend, because critics are calling it one of the saga’s finest origin stories. Liu is a star in the making, and the doors of his career have been blown clean off their hinges thanks to his casting as the title hero, and he’s not forgetting the sacrifices he had to make in order to reach this point of his life.