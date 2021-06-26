New Shang-Chi Trailer Featured A Hidden Captain America Easter Egg

There was definitely a lot to unpack from the latest trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which went down a storm online. So much so, in fact, that star Simu Liu even hopped onto social media to take aim at the movie’s detractors.

The promo gave us a much better indication of both the storyline and aesthetic, the former of which hits more than a few familiar beats, but looks to be offset by the sheer style on display. The visuals look hugely impressive, and given the presence of huge beasts and dragons, it’s not as though director Destin Daniel Cretton has been shying away from the more fantastical elements either.

However, one of the biggest talking points was the surprise appearance of Abomination in an underground fight tournament, marking the villain’s first appearance in the MCU since The Incredible Hulk thirteen years ago. We knew that Tim Roth was returning for Disney Plus series She-Hulk, but nobody expected to see him facing off with what looks to be Doctor Strange’s buddy Wong.

A lot of fans may have been too distracted by the Abomination reveal to notice, but as you can see in the image below, there appears to be a Captain America Easter Egg hidden in the background of the footage.

Some with a more comprehensive knowledge of Marvel Comics lore have offered that it might be the flag of Madripoor instead, which would at least give us a setting for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ secret fight club, but there’s been more than a couple of star-spangled Easter Eggs spotted in Eternals footage, so it could really end up being either.