Shazam! Actor Zachary Levi Says He Wants Shazam to Fight Thor or Spider-Man from Marvel Universe

Shazam! star Zachary Levi said he would like to see his character fight either Thor or Spiderman if he had the chance to fight a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe during a Q&A session of a panel at DragonCon 2021.

According to a report from TheDirect.com, the actor said he would like to fight Thor because he and Shazam both have thunder and lightning-related powers.

“Split decision for me, it’s either fight Thor, cause you know we’re both like Gods of Thunder essentially; shooting electricity at each other,” Levi said. “Plus you know, I kinda made a little cameo in that whole situation. Just the irony of it would be fun. Kill me will you… alright… [ sarcastic tone ] I’m not bitter.”









Levi is, of course, referring to his roles in both Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok, where he played Thor’s friend Fandral the Dashing. Thor’s evil sister, Hela, makes short work of Fandral in Thor: Ragnarok killing him in a matter of seconds. Levi went on to explain why he’d also like to see Shazam go toe to toe with Spider-Man.

“But also, I think there’s only one character, in all of comic-dom, both DC, Marvel, whatever it is, there’s only one character that I think is similar to Billy Batson: and it’s Peter Parker… I think Billy and Peter having a fight would be really fun… they would become friends after the fight,” Levi said.

Aside from Shazam!, Levi is also known for his work as the title character of Chuck and the bad boy outlaw Flynn Rider of Tangled. Shazam marked Levi’s debut as the lead in a superhero film and he will return to the character in the upcoming sequel Shazam!: Fury of the Gods. Plot details on the much-anticipated follow-up, but Director David Sandberg has shared some tidbits like set photos of the new suits for Shazam and his foster family.

It’s still going to be some time, however, before Shazam!: Fury of the Gods makes its way to theaters, as it’s not scheduled to release until June 2023.



Source: TheDirect.com