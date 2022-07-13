‘Shazam!’ director offers hilarious response to constant Black Adam rumors

Ever since the two projects were respectively announced, everyone has been fully expecting Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and Zachary Levi’s Shazam! to cross paths in the DCEU, and that extends to the stars of the movies themselves.

Not only are the two comic book characters sworn enemies on the printed page, but David F. Sandberg’s opening installment was the first feature produced by Johnson’s Seven Bucks company that the actor didn’t appear in. The dots are there, ready and waiting to be joined, but the director of Shazam! and upcoming sequel Fury of the Gods isn’t confirming or denying anything.

Instead, Sandberg has dipped back into his famously strong social media game to offer the latest in a series of crudely-drawn updates that have defined the pre-production, shooting, and editing process of his adventures in the DCEU, and this time he’s taking on the constant churn of Black Adam-related rumors.

'Black Adam' gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















Click to zoom

As much as we’d love to think that The Rock really disguised himself to lurk on the Fury of the Gods set, passing along secret messages reminding Sandberg that the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe was about to change, we’d imagine someone of Johnson’s standing would simply click his fingers and have the top brass from Warner Bros. come running.

There are no guarantees we’ll see Levi in Black Adam or Johnson in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but we’d be a lot more surprised if the two didn’t come face-to-face eventually, especially when the crossover potential is virtually limitless in pitting a pair of godlike entities against each other with the fate of the universe at stake.