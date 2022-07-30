‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ director confirms surprise ‘Peacemaker’ cameo

It feels as though the DCEU fandom is almost always at war with itself over the SnyderVerse, but it’s not as if the continuity has been completely abandoned. The majority of movies have taken place in the exact same universe and timeline as the one that kicked off a decade ago through Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, with the upcoming Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom proof of that.

The former features Viola Davis reprising her role as Amanda Waller, the latter has Ben Affleck back for a Bruce Wayne cameo, while director David F. Sandberg’s sequel opened its brand new San Diego Comic-Con trailer with footage of the canonical Justice League. Place it under a little scrutiny, and not much has changed outside of Snyder’s departure and subsequent abandoned projects.

James Gunn’s Peacemaker is also official canon as confirmed by the filmmaker himself, so even though Sandberg wouldn’t confirm or deny the identity of the character being played by Rizwan Manji that was spotted in the Fury of the Gods promo, we’d feel safe in saying Jamil the Janitor is making a surprise DCEU comeback.

Yes that's Rizwan. Peter Safran recommended him for a part after working with him on Peacemaker. I said "but that's the same universe". He said "he's barely in Peacemaker". Little did I know Rizwan is even dancing in the credits! Could be same character 🤷‍♂️ Never named in Shazam 2 https://t.co/50rh5l76xo — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) July 29, 2022

Despite what the doomsayers may have been predicting for years, continuity is alive and well in the DCEU, with plenty of dots joining Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash together to name but four. Jamil stole his scene opposite John Cena in Peacemaker, so we’re sure he’ll be a worthy addition no matter how big or small his contributions end up being.