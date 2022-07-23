The DC showcase at San Diego Comic-Con came with a wealth of earth-shattering announcements for upcoming projects like Shazam. One of these reveals which will please long-term fans is that Viola Davis is returning as Amanda Waller once again in Black Adam.

From David Ayer’s Suicide Squad in 2016, Viola Davis has commanded the role of Amanda Waller on screen. In fact, she did it so definitively that, along with co-star Margot Robbie, she managed to continue in the role in James Gunn’s 2021 soft reboot The Suicide Squad. According to DC’s SDCC showcase, the power of Davis’ performance has earned her another appearance. It’s unclear how big her role will be in the film, but we’ll be glad to see her anyways.

Waller’s appearance is not the only bombshell to emerge around Black Adam, which Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson insists will fundamentally shift the DC Universe. Alongside the appearance of the legendary anti-hero, we also got more of a view of the Justice Society of America in action in the newly released trailer.

While we have had all these revelations, there’s still much more to be found when the balance of the DC Universe changes in theatres on October.21 2022.