‘She-Hulk’ showrunner speculates on the future of the MCU’s newest power couple

It took eight episodes for Daredevil to finally appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but he was worth the wait. Matt Murdock’s arrival reminded us all why Charlie Cox’s take on the character is so beloved, he made the character work as part of a comedy ensemble, and had instant and obvious chemistry with Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters.

Murdock returned for the season finale after Jen (and the audience) demanded more of him, eventually ending up at a family cookout where he was grilled on the couple’s future. So, with She-Hulk now over, where next for the MCU’s most adorable new couple?

In an interview with ScreenRant, showrunner Jessica Gao said that their shared experiences brought them together, and that she’s optimistic about their romantic future.

“Well, look, they’re both very attractive people with red-hot chemistry. So, if those two people want to make things work, they’ll find a way to make things work. But who knows if either of them wants a commitment. I think that is the great thing about getting involved with someone who uniquely understands your industry. And for them, it’s both the industries that they’re in. That there is this understanding so that you don’t have to constantly explain to someone why it’s going to impact your relationship. They just get it.”

Image via Marvel Studios

It’s unclear where Jennifer Walters will next appear in the MCU, though we know Matt Murdock will be back in action in Daredevil: Born Again in Spring 2024. That’s said to be broadly in line with the tone of the Netflix Daredevil, so just as the lawyer had to change a bit to fit into the She-Hulk‘s goofy comedy, we may see a slightly more serious Jen if she cameos there.

Beyond that, it feels like a no-brainer to bring She-Hulk back for some more explicit superhero work in future team-up movies, as despite the show pushing back against the expected smash-happy finale, we’d still love to see her cut loose in a fight. We’re also still hoping for a second season confirmation, as the premise of superpowered legal disputes has a lot amount of untapped potential.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available in full on Disney Plus.