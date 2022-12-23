Shelley Duvall set to make an ‘epic return’ to horror ⏤ if she can get funding

Shelly Duvall, who starred in the Stanley Kubrick adaptation of The Shining, might be making her return to the horror genre after decades. If fans are willing to finance the project, that is. Producers of The Forest Hills, which stars Duvall and Terminator: Judgement Day star Edward Furlong, are seeking to raise $100,000 through a campaign on the crowdfunding site GoFundMe.

Duvall has not appeared in a film since 2002’s Manna From Heaven. In 2016, she was the subject of an interview by “Dr.” Phil McGraw that many found to be exploitative, and portrayed Duvall as a tragic figure suffering from mental illness. A later interview in The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Duvall was living a happily semi-retired life somewhat off the grid in Texas, and that she seemed to be sharp and surrounded by friends and loved ones.

The Forest Hills marks Duvall’s return to the genre after a nearly 23-year hiatus from horror, her last effort being 1998’s The 4th Floor. If the GoFundMe effort can raise the necessary post-production funds, audiences will see the Popeye actress and Furlong join a literal who’s who cast of horror icons, including Cujo‘s Dee Wallace, Sleepaway Camp‘s Felissa Rose, and Halloween III: Season of the Witch‘s Stacey Nelkin.

The Forest Hills director of photography and producer, Scott Hansen, wrote in a Facebook post that “Shelley was awesome in person, and it was bucket list for me actor-wise. Got so many Popeye and The Shining stories. She was in good hands, and we had her laughing and excited to be behind the camera again,” according to Rue Morgue.com.