Sheri Moon Zombie Offers Update On The Munsters Reboot

Sheri Moon Zombie has provided fans with an update on the much-anticipated reboot of The Munsters. Earlier this year, horror lovers were shocked to learn that Rob Zombie was helming a fresh, R-rated take on the classic monster clan, who originally hailed from the beloved 1960s sitcom of the same name. Just as you’d expect, Zombie has hired his wife and frequent leading lady Sheri Moon to star in the production, playing vampire matriarch Lily Munster.

The actress has now shared exactly what stage of the process the Munsters movie is at on her Facebook page. In response to fans asking her when we can expect to see some footage, Sheri Moon Zombie came clean that the project is actually still in the pre-production stages and has yet to begin filming. So any trailer is definitely a while off yet. Here’s what the star had to say:

“Seeing folks ask when a trailer is coming out,” Moon Zombie shared. “The film is in pre-production, currently being location scouted so nothing to show for a while yet.”

Zombie posted her message alongside a pic of herself posing with a statue of Eddie Munster inside the Munsters’ Koach. Rob Zombie recently shared on Instagram that the couple had taken a ride in the iconic vehicle, which is nowadays owned by the original Eddie, Butch Patrick.

Zombie is to be joined in the film by Jeff Daniel Phillips, another frequent player in the Zombieverse, as Lily’s Frankenstein-like husband Herman. Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia and Cassandra “Elvira, Mistress of the Dark” Peterson are also in the cast. This latest update follows on from Rob Zombie’s reveal earlier this week that he’s currently in Budapest, scouting for locations.

Zombie initially seems like a left-field choice to bring this family-friendly IP back to life, but the filmmaker is a self-confessed obsessive fan of the original show. Last month, he teased that his movie is going to offer a deep-dive into the sitcom’s quirky supporting cast, giving fans the choice to vote for which characters they want to see in the flick.

Our first look at the Zombies’ The Munsters reboot is still a while away, then, but the good news is it’s definitely on the way.