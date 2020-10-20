Shia LaBeouf Reportedly Eyed To Play Popular Star Wars Character

Now that the Skywalker Saga is over, Lucasfilm are entering a brave new era for Star Wars. Fan reception to Disney’s handling of the franchise has been decidedly mixed, but there’s no chance that the Mouse House are going to be slowing down when it comes to the continued development of one of their most popular and lucrative properties.

There are multiple movies and TV shows in the works, the majority of which remain shrouded in secrecy, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ahsoka Tano will be in The Mandalorian season 2 and [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker – that Lucasfilm are considering bringing a fan favorite from the Star Wars back catalogue to live-action, and they’re interested in having Shia LaBeouf play the role.

According to our intel, a project – it’s unclear if it’d be a film or a TV series on Disney Plus – featuring Kyle Katarn is reportedly in the works, with the Force-sensitive Rebel Alliance mercenary first appearing in the cult favorite 1995 video game Star Wars: Dark Forces before going on to become a regular fixture of the expanded universe in further games, novels and comic books. Although, the storyline of Dark Forces is said to be the main inspiration behind the project.

LaBeouf has been in resurgent form over the last few years, of course, continuing to build a well deserved reputation as one of the most dedicated and committed actors in the business. Whether he’d even be remotely interested in ending his lengthy self-imposed exile from big budget blockbusters, though, even for Star Wars, is completely up for debate at this stage. But Kyle Katarn certainly has an interesting backstory that would translate well to a film or TV series regardless of who ends up playing the character.