Simu Liu can’t wait to get started on ‘Shang-Chi’ sequel

In news that everybody was expecting but they were still thrilled about, Marvel Studios officially confirmed that a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was in active development last week, with Simu Liu being set up for a major role in the franchise moving forward.

It’s been quite the rise to prominence for an actor who was best known for either popular sitcom Kim’s Convenience or his infamous career as a stock photo model this time last year, with the actor now the star of a massively popular standalone series that unfolds within cinema’s most popular film and television property, while he was also confirmed as an Avenger by the end of Shang-Chi‘s opening weekend.

At the end of the day he’s still a geek, though, with Liu admitting he nerded out over getting to hug Tom Hiddleston at the People’s Choice Awards, and now he’s walking the red carpet at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. When asked by Variety for his thoughts on his second outing getting the green light, the 32 year-old admitted that “it’s so good too feel the engine turning again”.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton additionally has a Disney Plus series in the works, but until we find out what it is, a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is more than enough to keep fans satiated in the meantime.