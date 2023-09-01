‘Sinister’ writer calls out Home Depot for its knock-off Buhguul decoration to ring in the Halloween season

It’s officially September, which means it’s officially Halloween, and Home Depot are ahead of the curve with its new range of decorations. We expect some rip-off Michael Myers costumes, but targeting a less mainstream horror franchise is against the unwritten rules of marketing. This year, Home Depot has chosen to copycat Sinister‘s Bughuul by renaming it ‘The Boogeyman.’

For starters, The Boogeyman is Michael Myers, not Bughuul — everyone knows that. Second, we’re almost a thousand percent certain that Home Depot didn’t get permission from either Lionsgate, Scott Derrickson, or writer C. Robert Cargill to produce this monstrosity. And the worst part? It looks like Bughuul, but it doesn’t.

Either way, Cargill isn’t amused.

Home Depot has debuted their latest decoration. The "Boogeyman."



This just looks so familiar and I juuuust can't put my finger on why… pic.twitter.com/fWsm945MBi — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) September 1, 2023

Smell that? That’s the wafting smell of a lawsuit waiting to happen. It’s hard to tell whether Cargill is serious enough about the direct breach of licensing agreements to take this any further, but if he does, Home Depot better watch their backs. John Carpenter might let you get away with your Michael Myers rip-off, but Robert Cargill begs to differ.

Sinister‘s Bughuul is a Pagan deity that feeds on children. He would manipulate the children into killing their families, then consume their souls. In the movie, Ethan Hawke’s Ellison Oswalt discovers the various film reels recorded by the missing children, then comes to understand that Bughuul is targeting his daughter Ashley.

And who wouldn’t be upset? Bughuul is an entirely original character, so stealing his likeness for any form of profit is just plain wrong. You know when you order online and when it item arrives it looks nothing like the picture? That’s this. This is Bughuul from Wish.