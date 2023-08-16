‘Slotherhouse’ release date, cast, and more for the killer sloth movie

Absurdist horror movies may have found their pinnacle in Slotherhouse, a movie about — you guessed it — a murderous sloth.

Of all the creatures to select, even among the absurd, the people behind Slotherhouse went with nature’s stoners. The slow, sleepy tree dwellers that sleep up to 20 hours per day — which leaves the film’s antagonist with a full four hours for homicide. We assume Alpha will be using that time well, if the blood-soaked trailers for Slotherhouse are any indication.

Don’t worry folks, the wait for Slotherhouse is short. The oddball horror flick is slated to arrive in theaters on Aug. 30, 2023, just in time to greet spooky season early. It’s rated PG-13 for some violence and bloody imagery, and sports perhaps the best tag line of any recent horror movie: “Don’t rush, die slow.”

Slotherhouse cast

Image via Slotherhouse

Many of the names listed among Slotherhouse‘s cast are relatively new to the scene, but if trailers are any indication, they are going to sell this silly premise. I have heaps of respect for anyone willing to look a silly sloth puppet in its Jim Henson-wannabe face and scream like they mean it, which means I’ve got nothing but praise for the likes of Lisa Ambalavanar, who plays lead character Emily fresh off her time on Titans, or Stefan Kapicic of Deadpool and The Last Voyage of the Demeter fame.

Then there’s the rest of the cast, many of whom have solid resumes of their own, and all of whom are likely to suffer the wrath of a sloth by the film’s end. Horror regular Grace Patterson plays Chloe, alongside Olivia Rouyre’s Madison, Kelly Lynn Reiter’s Ava, Tiana Upcheva’s Alyssa, and Tiff Stevenson’s Ms. Mayflower. Also among the cast are Bradley Fowler, Cady Lanigan, Sutter Nolan, Milica Vrzic, Anita Yoo, Jelena Kosara, Andrew Horton, Annamaria Serda, Juliana Sada, and Bianca Beckles-Rose.

Slotherhouse filming location

Image via Slotherhouse

Slotherhouse follows a group of sorority girls after a sloth, initially purchased as a mascot for the club, begins to terrorize its members. As such, much of the film’s backdrop is classic Greek life — giant, multi-roomed buildings, lush, manicured college lawns, and pink-heavy parties. It may not be as eye-catching as some cinematic backdrops, but there’s still plenty to enjoy in the film’s visual offerings. The entire flick was filmed in Belgrade, Serbia, according to IMDb, the same location releases like Glass Onion and Hellraiser were filmed.