Solo Hulk Film Will Reportedly Be A Prequel, Will Show Smart Hulk Transformation

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus and that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be delayed – Marvel is in early development on a standalone Hulk movie, having apparently worked out the rights issues surrounding the character, and it’ll supposedly be a prequel that centers on Bruce Banner’s mastery of Smart Hulk.

Smart Hulk, for the record, is what people have been calling the version of the Hulk as he appears in last year’s Avengers: Endgame. Remember the shock of seeing this green monster, who heretofore had been a dim-witted force of death and destruction, dressed in everyday clothes, sporting glasses and actually speaking well-articulated sentences?

This was quite the transformation, arguably the biggest that Banner ever carried out. And yet, for whatever reason, we saw none of it. The last time we met the character, in Avengers: Infinity War, he was afraid of and pretty much incapable of transforming into his monster form. This fear, in turn, came from being stuck inside his humongous body for several years leading up to the events of Thor: Ragnarok.

In Endgame, the introduction of Smart Hulk is played mostly for laughs. As Banner explains, he simply stopped fighting the scary green giant inside of him. As a matter of fact, he actually started to love his alter ego, which he had always considered a curse. The best of both words, he called it.

How this enigmatic combination was achieved would certainly make for quite the story, and according to our sources, it’s precisely what Marvel will be exploring next. From what we understand, the character’s solo film will be set both in between Infinity War and Endgame, as well as a bit after the latter movie, with a time jump set to be used to push the story forward. It will, however, remain in the past in relation to the current MCU timeline and, like we said above, be a prequel.

Tell us, though, what do you want to see from a solo Hulk film? Let us know in the comments section below.